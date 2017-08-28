Bill “Pops” Dent, 90, youth sports coach, WWII veteran

Bill “Pops” Dent, age 90, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2017. Bill was a long-time resident of Ridgefield, where he was active in youth sports, including coaching Little League and his beloved Pop Warner Red Raiders for over 20 years. Bill influenced the lives of many young people during his years of coaching, and he cherished each and every minute on the field.
Bill and his wife Gloria had moved to Spring Hill, FL after retiring in 1993. Gloria predeceased him in 1999. For the past 3 years, Bill lived in the Atlanta, Georgia area. These were happy years of his life, as he loved being surrounded by his family.
Bill was born in Taylor, PA., the fourth of seven children to Arthur and Olga Dent. He enlisted as a 16-year-old for Military Service during World War ll. He served in the Pacific from 1943-1946, in the Seabees of the Navy, primarily building advance airfields and other infrastructure for the Allied forces.
Upon his return, he moved to Connecticut, where he met the love of his life, Gloria, and were soon married in 1948. Bill had a career as a plumber / pipefitter / steamfitter – serving in the Trade Unions.
Bill is survived by 3 sons: Bill, and his wife, Karen, from Alpharetta, GA.; Tom, and his wife, Carolyn, from Pooler, GA.; and Tim, and his wife, Mary, from Ridgefield, CT. He has 6 grandchildren along with 6 great grandchildren.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, September 2, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jessie Lee Memorial United Methodist Church in Ridgefield. There will be a brief Committal Service at Saint Mary’s Cemetery following the Memorial Service. His Son, The Rev. Tom Dent, will officiate. A celebration of life reception will follow at the home of Tim & Mary Dent in Ridgefield. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Ridgefield Youth Football and Cheer (RYFC) at P.O. Box 68, Ridgefield, CT, 06877.