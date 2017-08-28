Young Ridgefielders help Hurricane Harvey victims

Just as communities all over the United States banded together to bring relief to the victims of hurricanes Sandy and Irene, four young Ridgefielders decided to do what they could bring relief to the victims of Hurricane Harvey over the weekend.

Sydney Katz, Leah Rosen, Caroline Vilinskis, and Sydney Rosen set up a last-minute bake sale in front of Stop and Shop on Sunday, Aug. 27, and managed to raise more than $200 in just two hours.

The girls plan to send the money to Americares Foundation in Stamford, a global non-profit assisting in the relief efforts of the disaster.