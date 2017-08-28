The Ridgefield Press

Young Ridgefielders help Hurricane Harvey victims

By Sofia Rodriguez on August 28, 2017

Four Ridgefield residents set up a fundraising table for Hurricane Harvey victims over the weekend. Pictured left to right are: Sydney Katz, Leah Rosen, Caroline Vilinskis and Sydney Rosen in front of Stop and Shop Sunday, Aug. 27.

Just as communities all over the United States banded together to bring relief to the victims of hurricanes Sandy and Irene, four young Ridgefielders decided to do what they could bring relief to the victims of Hurricane Harvey over the weekend.

Sydney Katz, Leah Rosen, Caroline Vilinskis, and Sydney Rosen set up a last-minute bake sale in front of Stop and Shop on Sunday, Aug. 27, and managed to raise more than $200 in just two hours.

The girls plan to send the money to Americares Foundation in Stamford, a global non-profit assisting in the relief efforts of the disaster.

