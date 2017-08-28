Lions Club golf tournament raises money for RVNA

The Lions Club, which has been serving the Ridgefield community since 1929 through a variety of humanitarian, educational and civic projects, held its annual golf tournament at the town golf course earlier this summer.

Funds raised this year went to supporting the Lions’ scholarship fund, as well as the RVNA.

The Lions Club presented the RVNA with a check for $9,000 at the site of the club’s commemorative bench at the RVNA Center for Exceptional Care at 27 Governor Street last week.

This bench, symbolizing the long-time partnership shared by the two organizations, was donated to RVNA by the Lions following the construction of RVNA’s new home.

Garden benches and engraved pavers in the walkway at the RVNA Center for Exceptional Care serve as a donation opportunity to support the agency’s work and are still available.

Please contact M.J. Heller at RVNA, 203-438-5555, x.1206, for more information.