The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce will host a Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!) Information Session on Wednesday September 13, from 6:30pm-7:30pm at the Ridgefield Recreation Center Copper Beach Room. YEA! is a 30-week program which guides middle and high school students through launching and running their own real businesses or social movements.

We invite potential students in grades 6-12, their families, and local business leaders to learn more about YEA!. The information session will provide pertinent details about the structure, curriculum, and student application process for the program, as well as how business leaders can get involved as a mentor, guest speaker, field trip host or investor.

YEA! is a groundbreaking program that takes students ages 11 to 18 through the process of starting and launching a real business or social movement over the course of an academic year. Students brainstorm business ideas, write business plans, pitch to investors for startup funding, register their companies with governmental agencies, and launch their own business or social movement. Students also have the opportunity to compete for college scholarships in regional and national business pitch competitions. YEA! is hosted by the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Liz and Steven Goldstone, The Tutoring Club of Ridgefield, Reliance Merchant Services and Teed and Brown.

Applications are being accepted for the 2017-2018 academic year. Class size is limited. Interested students can apply at yearidgefield.org

If you have any questions about the program or are a local business that would like to get involved, please contact our YEA! program director, Bobbi Jo Beers, at (203) 733.7406 or [email protected] or visit us online at yearidgefield.org.