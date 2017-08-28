The Ridgefield Press

Julia T. Hefferon, 85, of Plantsville, formerly of Ridgefield, passed away on August 26, 2017. She was the loving wife of the late George J. Hefferon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 10:15 AM at St. Mary Church; 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Ridgefield. Friends will be received on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield.

