Fire police expect Branchville Road to be closed until ‘at least 3 o’clock’

A downed wire at the intersection of Rockwell Road and Route 102 (Branchville Road) has been giving drivers, fire police, and Eversource workers problems Friday morning. — Steve Coulter photo

A fallen tree on Branchville Road has pulled down wires, interrupting power service for many town users.

Fire police report they will be on scene until 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25. The Ridgefield Police Department has already called in officers to work overtime.

Eversource workers are on the scene “isolating the circuits to restore power to the community as soon as possible.”

At 9 a.m., more than 1,000 Ridgefield customers were without power, including some residents in the downtown area.

Some customers in the immediate area of Branchville and Rockwell Roads, where a tree came down on wires, are still without power as of 11 a.m. 

“The initial outage affected about 400 customers; however an automatic system mistakenly dropped another 700 customers when it attempted to reroute power to the Rockwell Road neighborhood,” the town reported.   

Drivers are advised to avoid the Branchville Road-Rockwell Road area.

The situation has been deemed “urgent” by police as the state is planning construction on the Route 7 bridge Friday night and throughout the weekend. 

 

