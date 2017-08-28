Almost Home shuts down temporarily

Almost Home Childcare will be closed until mid-October to repair fire and water damage at its facility on Copps Hill Road.

Fran Kelley, director of the daycare facility, told The Press last week that the business was looking to temporarily relocate to Yanity Gym but that the town-owned building “could only accommodate around 20, and only over 3 years old.”

She explained that her daycare facility has “about 100 kids.”

Kelly added that she looked into using another facility in addition to the Yanity, but that plan fell through.

A lease agreement between Almost Home and Yanity Gym was on the Board of Selectmen’s agenda Aug. 23, but First Selectman Rudy Marconi said the potential lease offer had been removed from discussion.