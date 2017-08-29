Recreation Notes: Tiny chefs

Do your children love to cook? Your budding baker, ages four to eight years old, is invited to join Ridgefield Parks & Recreation’s Tiny Chefs: Snack Attack.

Students will prepare a variety of bite-sized munchies like homemade granola bars and red pepper hummus with homemade pita chips. Classes run from Sept. 16 to Oct. 28 and meet on Saturdays from 10:30 am to 11:30 a.m. at the Recreation Center.

Children, ages six to 10 years old, are invited to sign up for Oldies But Goodies. During the course, students will explore recipes for appetizers like breaded, toasted ravioli. They will make main dishes like peach and prosciutto pizza. Favorite desserts like cheese blintzes with three-berry compote will continue to thrill students.

Classes run from Sept. 20 to Oct. 25 and meet on Wednesdays from 4:45 pm to 5:45 pm at the Recreation Center.

Our Friday Night Drama Club will be performing Matilda this fall. Sign your child up for this program which runs from Sept. 15 to Dec. 1.

Students in kindergarten through second grade meet from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Students in third through eighth grade meet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and are asked to please bring dinner with them. Everyone gets a speaking role and everyone sings and dances. The program ends with a performance for family and friends.

For more information, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call (203) 431-2755.