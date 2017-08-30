Prevention Plus: Student volunteers needed and carnival save the date

The Ridgefield Prevention Council (RPC) currently has openings for youth members. Council members attend monthly meetings, assist in planning events and activities and connecting with youth in the community. This position is ideal for a sophomore or junior in high school who will be able to serve a minimum of two years. The RPC is eager to have youth voices involved in the work that we do. The youth of our community is arguably the most at risk segment of our population and the most important to reach and educate about making healthy choices and healthy lifestyles. Having the input of teens on RPC helps us to be more effective and relevant with messaging and programs. The RPC and the whole community benefit from youth input and involvement and teens who are involved gain valuable experience in working with adults, build self confidence, and have the reward of knowing they are doing something valuable for others and serving on a community council. (It also looks great on a college resume!) If you are a high school student interested in becoming a member of the RPC, please contact RPC via email, [email protected].

And save the date for our annual carnival! It’s a great community activity for all ages. The carnival will be held on the grounds of the Rec Center on September 22 – September 24.

As always, please visit our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ridgefieldpreventioncouncil or our website ttp://www.ridgefieldpreventioncouncil.org to find out more about the RPC.