Selectmen deny Sunset Lane land sale

The Ridgefield Board of Selectmen voted against selling one acre of land off Sunset Lane to Charter Group Partners at its meeting Wednesday, Aug. 23.

The proposed sale, which would have allowed Charter Group to develop six more townhouse units on the former Schlumberger property on Sunset Lane, was denied in by a 4-1 vote.

“The town did what was in their best interest, and ultimately we respect that decision,” said Jay Metcalfe of Charter Group Thursday, Aug. 24. “There are other opportunities we are looking at in town”

As First Selectman Rudy Marconi read the decision aloud, Metcalfe and his partner Marty Handshy stood up to leave.

“Thank you for bringing this to us,” Marconi told the developers, as the two men left the meeting.

The selectmen’s debate over the decision was held in a closed-door executive session earlier in the meeting.

If the the board approved the sale, the issue would have advanced to a public hearing and town vote for approval.

Charter Group Partners previously had purchased a 10-acre parcel of land from the town, which it is currently developing into a condominium complex at 77 Sunset Lane.

The Press reported in July that the partners offered $780,000 for the additional acre, which they argued would help the town pay down the lien of about $970,000 that was left over from the original $7 million town voters approved for the Schlumberger property in December 2011.