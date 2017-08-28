Library Lines: See you in September

Congratulations to all who participated in the 2017 Build a Better World Summer Reading Program. Teen and adult programs have wrapped up, but children through grade 6 can continue to log their reading and collect prizes until Aug. 31. A very special thank you to our longtime summer reading sponsors: the Friends of the Ridgefield Library, Books on the Common, Deborah Ann’s Sweet Shoppe and The Toy Chest. We couldn’t do it without them.

After the excitement of RidgeCon and the solar eclipse, our staff will be taking a brief break to catch their breaths before fall activities start up. The library will be open on Saturday, Sept. 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. but closed on Saturday and Sunday for the Labor Day holiday.

Good news for students, commuters and others who have difficulty getting to the library during the week. Sunday hours from 1 to 5 p.m. start up again on Sept. 10.

The coming of fall will also see our Love your Library Day events (including mini-golf in the stacks) on Sept. 15 and 16, the launch of a season-long series of events devoted to Jane Austen, and more. Check ridgefieldlibrary.org for details. See you in September.

Mary Rindfleisch is assistant director of the Ridgefield Library. She can be reached at 203-438-2282, ext. 11009 or [email protected]