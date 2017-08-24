Founders Hall: Bhutan virtual tour

Take a virtual tour of beautiful Bhutan with Founders Hall instructor Mari Lewis and her husband, Ian, on Friday, Aug. 25, at 1 p.m.

“Bhutan is like a gem hidden in the Himalayas,” says Mari.

Nestled between China and India in the eastern Himalayas, Bhutan has terrain that ranges from subtropical to 25,000 feet. This predominantly Buddhist kingdom only began to open to outsiders in the mid-1970s. Calling Bhutan their ‘dream destination,’ the Lewises traveled there last November and were captivated.

“There is a quiet, serene beauty that touches one’s heart,” says Mari.

They will share that beauty with you through photos of scenery ranging from rice fields and rivers to Himalayan passes. The Lewises will also convey Bhutan’s culture through photos of fortresses (dzongs), monasteries, monks and nuns, schools and students, and dwellings from farmhouses to cities. During this travelogue, you’ll learn about the country’s religion, symbolism, education, sports and food. If you have an adventurous palate, you can taste the fiery Bhutan staple ‘ema datse’ (chili cheese), which Mari will prepare and serve. The Bhutan travelogue is sponsored by Union Savings Bank.

A Wine and Cheese Reception for new members takes place on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Fall semester registration is due on Tuesday, Aug. 29.