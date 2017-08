The Ridgefield Theater Barn will present Fences, by August Wilson, Friday, Sept. 15, at 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday evenings through Sept. 30, with Sunday matinees Sept.17 and 24 at 5 p.m.

The play is recommended for mature audiences. Seating is cabaret-style with attendees bringing their own food and drink before the show. Tickets ($35 for adults, and $28 for students, veterans, and seniors), are available at ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.