The Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association will host a panel discussion, Tools of Communication across Generations, Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 6:30 p.m., with a panel that includes Barbara Newland, Dr. David Davis, and Kathie Nitz. The program is open to the public. To learn more or reserve your spot, contact RVNA at 203-438-5555 or [email protected].

