Photography workshops at Ridgefield Continuing Education

August 29, 2017

Photography workshops start soon through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Beginning Digital Photography with Michael Serao (digital SLR with manual settings is needed) covers the basics of how a camera works (Mondays, Sept. 25; Oct. 2, 16, 23 and 30; 7 to 9 p.m.; $109).

Intro to Photoshop Elements covers the basic tools and techniques to fix common problems (Tuesdays, Sept. 26; Oct. 3 and 10 from 7 to 9 p.m.; $122). Next level classes in Photography and Photoshop Elements are also available.

Senior discount available. Advance registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for information.

