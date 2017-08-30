The Ridgefield Library will be celebrating the life and works of Jane Austen on the 200th anniversary of her death. All About Jane: Celebrating 200 Years of Jane Austen includes:

Thursday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m., Dr. Mark Schenker lecture, Sensibility and Sense: How the 18th Century Meets the 19th in Jane Austen’s Novels.

Sunday, Sept. 24, 2 p.m., Patricia Carr, The World of Jane Austen Through Paintings of the Period, including a Jane Austen-inspired tour of the Yale Center for British Art on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Thursday, Oct. 12, 7 p.m., Kandie Carle, illustrated talk, Fashion in Fiction: Jane Austen’s Regency Novels. Carle will give a detailed overview of the clothing of the Regency era.

Saturday, Nov. 4, 1 p.m., the film Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley based Austen’s novel (other films include, Emma, Sept. 26; and Sense and Sensibility, Oct. 10; and two Austen-inspired screenings for teens on Oct. 9 and Nov. 7.

Tuesday, Sept. 5, 7 p.m., the Non Fictioneers discussion, Jane Austen’s England: Daily Life in the Georgian and Regency Periods by Leslie and Roy Adkins.

Wednesday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., Assistant Library Director Mary Rindfleisch will lead discussions of Northanger Abbey.

Thursday, Oct. 12, 3 p.m., Rindfleisch will lead a discussion of Emma at Founders Hall (for Founders Hall members).

Tuesday, Oct. 17, 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., Dorothy Pawlowski, head of adult services, will lead a discussion of Sense and Sensibility.

Copies of titles by, about and inspired by Jane Austen may be purchased at a 15% discount at Books on the Common, or ask at any service desk about print, audio and eBook availability through the library.

The library will also have intergenerational book discussion of Pride and Prejudice led by high school students Nov. 14 and 15.

The celebration will conclude with a party on Sunday, Nov. 12, from 1 to 4 p.m., with period games, refreshments, and live music.

Programs are made possible through the Friends of the Ridgefield Library.

For more information and to register visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.