The featured artist for this year’s Art Walk at the Ridgefield Library is Chris Perry, who creates handmade books as sculptural forms.

Perry’s work will be on display through Friday, Sept. 8, in the Ruggles Fine Arts Reading Room in the Morris Building of the library. An artist’s reception will take place on Friday, Aug. 25, from 5 to 8 p.m., (enter through the Main Street doors) and Perry will be available for a Meet the Artist afternoon on Saturday, Aug. 26, from noon to 4 p.m.

Art Walk is an initiative of the Ridgefield Guild of Artists. For more information visit rgoa.org.