Knitting and crochet classes are available through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Beginning knitters are provided practice needles and practice yarn. Beginning Knitting meets on Tuesdays, Sept. 19-Oct. 24 (6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; Veterans Park School; $128).

Beginning Crochet meets Wednesdays, Oct. 4, 11, 18 and 25 (7 to 9 p.m.; East Ridge Middle School) or Tuesdays, Oct. 17, 24, 31 and Nov. 14 (1 to 3 p.m.; Venus Building). Crochet costs $92 plus a $10 materials fee. Ridgefield senior discount available. Advance registration is required. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.