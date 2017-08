The Ridgefield Library will present “Blow the Doors Off Business as Usual” with David Fields on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 7 p.m.

The program focuses on how to better tackle the toughest challenge: consistently attracting and closing new business. Fields’ material is oriented toward consulting firms but small business owners or salespeople may find the session useful.

Books will be available for sale and signing. To register, visit ridgefieldlibraray.org or call 203-438-2282.