The Ridgefield Press

Letter: Trump’s donkey performance

By The Ridgefield Press on August 24, 2017 in Letters · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

The actions of President Donald Trump over the past few weeks exemplify his true character and provide a good image of his performance as a world leader and businessman. Not only has he lost most of his White House administration and congressional GOP supporters, his business partners serving on committees to “Make America Great Again” have resigned.  

Trump’s performance during his electoral campaign and first 150-plus days are reminiscent of a story attributed to the Prussian King Frederick II (1712-1786) by Fabian von Schlabrendorff (1965), about a military leader he knew who, like Trump, took a donkey with him on his many war campaigns.  

The donkey was present at very important historical battles, and when the war ended Frederick II concluded that, like the donkey, the military leader was still an ass!

PA Torzilli

Old Sib Road, Aug. 21

Related posts:

  1. Letter: My 30-day observations on President Trump
  2. Letter: Karsanidi’s GOP view unintentionally hilarious
  3. Letter: Same event, different conclusions
  4. Letter: We’re human beings first, Americans second

Tags: ,

Previous Post Fairfield County Bank appoints Lockwood
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress