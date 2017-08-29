Letter: Voice your displeasure to the justice department

To the Editor:
The Department of Justice is asking for identification of some 1.3 million people who went to the site that helped organize a protest on the day of President Trump’s inauguration. I didn’t visit it, wish I had, because the DOJ is unaware that I’m concerned with the unbelievable conduct of this would-be President. If they’re taking names and making lists I demand to be on them! I just visited disruptj20.org to make sure my name, better late than never, may be taken too.
While the Danish King’s Jewish star of WW2 is a myth, we can make something similar real. Visit www.disruptj20.org to get on a list and show your displeasure with our little Père Ubu’s DOJ, and maybe drop some cash to help with their new legal fees.
Let’s keep America sane and free.