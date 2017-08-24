R.A.C.E. offers final solar workshop Sept. 7

The Ridgefield Action Committee for the Environment (R.A.C.E.) will host its last solar workshop for the R.A.C.E. for Solar program at the Ridgefield Recreation Center Thursday, Sept. 7. During the session, Ridgefield residents will have a final opportunity to learn about the benefits of switching to solar, and more about the R.A.C.E. for Solar program which helps homeowners install a solar power system for less.

The R.A.C.E. for Solar program offers special pricing on residential solar power installations until September 30, 2017. Those interested are urged to call Ross Solar at 1-844-368-2879 and mention “R.A.C.E for Solar” or complete the contact form atwww.RossSolarGroup.com/raceforsolar. The program ends on September 30, 2017.

Additional Information can be found on the Ridgefield Action Committee for the Environment website at www.RaceForTheEarth.org.

The rec center is located at 195 Danbury Road.

The workshop begins at 7 p.m.