Letter: Not nice people

To the Editor:

We left Germany in 1939.  

I understood then that Nazis were not “Nice People.” I have not changed my mind.

Nazis are not “Nice People,” and that includes American Nazis.

Steffi K. Jones   

Branchville Road, Aug. 20

