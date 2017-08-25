Letter: Not nice people

To the Editor:
We left Germany in 1939.
I understood then that Nazis were not “Nice People.” I have not changed my mind.
Nazis are not “Nice People,” and that includes American Nazis.
To the Editor:
We left Germany in 1939.
I understood then that Nazis were not “Nice People.” I have not changed my mind.
Nazis are not “Nice People,” and that includes American Nazis.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877