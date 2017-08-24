Fairfield County Bank appoints Lockwood

Fairfield County Bank has appointed Ridgefield resident Susan Lockwood to vice president, compliance officer.

Formerly the Compliance Officer at Savings Bank of Danbury, Lockwood brings extensive experience in compliance and banking regulation to the Fairfield County Bank.

Lockwood’s responsibilities include: providing guidance on compliance issues based on new and existing applicable laws and regulations, performing annual compliance risk assessments as well as compliance audits, coordinating compliance training and assisting in bank wide oversight and implementation of compliance efforts. She will also be a resource for employees for compliance-related issues.