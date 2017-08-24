The Ridgefield Press

Fairfield County Bank appoints Lockwood

By The Ridgefield Press on August 24, 2017 in Business, Community, People · 0 Comments

Susan Lockwood

Fairfield County Bank has appointed Ridgefield resident Susan Lockwood to vice president, compliance officer.

Formerly the Compliance Officer at Savings Bank of Danbury, Lockwood brings extensive experience in compliance and banking regulation to the Fairfield County Bank.

Lockwood’s responsibilities include: providing guidance on compliance issues based on new and existing applicable laws and regulations, performing annual compliance risk assessments as well as compliance audits, coordinating compliance training and assisting in bank wide oversight and implementation of compliance efforts. She will also be a resource for employees for compliance-related issues.

 

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post This Weekend: Art Walk & Art in Park, food & brew fests, summer concerts, Peter Pan, Grange Fair & lots more
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress