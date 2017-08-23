Golf lessons at Ridgefield Continuing Education

The Ridgefield Press

Indoor Golf Lessons for Beginners start in September through Ridgefield Continuing Education. The lessons include both pre-swing and in-swing fundamentals. Beginners should bring a 5, 7, and 9 iron, hybrids, a driver, and golf glove. The class meets Mondays, Sept. 25; Oct., 2, 16, 23 and 30 or Tuesdays, Sept. 26; Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Branchville School gym. Class limit is five. Advance registration required. Cost is $92. Ridgefield seniors, age 62 and older, pay $69.  Information at  ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

