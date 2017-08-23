Ridgefield MOPS returns Sept. 13

The Ridgefield MOPS — Mothers of Preschoolers — will be holding its first meeting of the year Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 8:45 to 11:30 a.m. MOPS is a group for mothers of young children to find friendship, support, and encouragement.

“If you want to be a part of a moms group that fosters genuine friendships and gives you much needed respite from the storms of motherhood, come to MOPS,” said Meg Whitbeck.

Moms of infants through kindergartners are welcome to attend.

“MOPS is different than other playgroups because its first a place for moms to gather and childcare/playgroup, second. I think sharing the pains of motherhood can dispel any shame or guilt and can bring comfort that others have experienced similar situations,” said Tina Unruh.

“When I say this outloud, it sounds cheesy but I didn’t really feel like I ‘lived’ here until I joined MOPS, and I moved up here in 2008,” said Erika Hagan. “MOPS gave me a tribe, a home,”

Child care is provided during each meeting, although mothers are encouraged to register as soon as possible to ensure adequate child care.

The Ridgefield MOPS meet the second Wednesday of every month (except in September, when the group meets on both the second and fourth Wednesdays) from September through May at Ridgefield Baptist Church, 325 Danbury Road.

MOPS is part of an international non-profit organization known as MOPS International.

For planning purposes, those planning to attend should contact organizers at facebook.com/MOPSRidgefield, Ridgefieldbaptist.org or [email protected]

For more information about MOPS International go to mops.org.