St. Stephen’s to host ‘Come & See’ this weekend

By The Ridgefield Press on August 25, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

The Right Rev. Stephen Cottrell, Bishop of Chelmsford, England.

St. Stephen’s Church is hosting Come & See, three evenings of Christian storytelling and music, on Aug. 27-29. Each evening will begin with an informal supper at 5:30 (outdoors, weather permitting), followed by worship at 7, and will end with dessert.

St. Stephen’s developed the program in concert with Christ Church of Redding.

Guest preacher will be the Right Rev. Stephen Cottrell, Bishop of Chelmsford, England. Admission is free. Reservations are requested; contact the church office at 203-438-3789 or visit St. Stephen’s on Facebook.

