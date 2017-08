Residents won’t have trouble getting up and dancing to tunes from The Bumper Jacksons at next week’s CHIRP concert, says organizer Barbara Manners.

The band, which has been honored multiple times at the Washington Area Music Awards, fuses early jazz and old country sounds.

They will perform in Ballard Park at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29. The free performance is underwritten in part by The Ridgefield Rotary Club. Rain venue is the Ridgefield Playhouse.