Midrocks Road residents aren’t alone in sighting an American Black Bear over the weekend.

Buck Hill Road resident David W. Ondrick told The Press that the animal was also spotted on a driveway next to his home around 12:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20.

Ridgefield Police confirmed that they had responded to a call at 11:38 a.m., and again at 12:35 p.m. in the same area.

Captain Jeff Kreitz said that the police department’s procedure for bear sightings is to alert neighboring houses of the animal’s presence, and urge people to steer clear of the animal.