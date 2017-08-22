A Hulda Lane homeowner who fired at a group of juveniles attempting to steal his car, as well as two of those youths, now face charges in connection with the June 5 incident.

Capt. Jeff Kreitz said that Mauro Tropeano, 33, was arrested for assault in the second degree and unlawful discharge of a firearm at the Ridgefield Police Department around 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21.

Tropeano, who posted a $100,000 bond Monday night, was additionally charged interfering with an officer, and “illegal sale, distribution, manufacture/non-drug dependent person,” according to Capt. Kreitz.

He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, Sept. 5.

“Mauro Tropeano turned himself in at police headquarters after learning that there was a warrant for his arrest that was issued by Danbury Superior Court,” Capt. Kreitz said in a press release Tuesday, Aug. 22. “This arrest stems from an incident that occurred outside of Mr. Tropeano’s residence on the morning of June 5, 2017 …

“Upon securing a search warrant for the residence, investigators located over 7 lbs. of marijuana, a large quantity of steroids, steroid related items, over $28,000 in U.S. Currency and multiple firearms,” Kreitz said.

During the June shooting incident, a 15-year-old Waterbury girl was shot in the back. The girl, who has been arrested for conspiracy to commit larceny in the first degree Monday, was treated for her injuries at Waterbury Hospital in June and has since recovered.

A 16-year-old Waterbury was also charged conspiracy to commit larceny in the first degree, according to Capt. Kreitz.

“Investigators determined that the above listed juveniles were part of a group of individuals attempting to steal a vehicle from Mr. Tropeano’s driveway,” Capt. Kreitz said. “It was also determined that Mr. Tropeano discharged a firearm, that multiple shots were fired and that a 15 year old female received a gunshot wound.”

Both juveniles were arrested previously on warrants that were issued by Waterbury Juvenile Court, Capt. Kreitz said Tuesday.

“Additional suspects are still trying to be identified in connection with the attempted larceny of the motor vehicle,” he said.