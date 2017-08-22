The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefielders celebrate solar eclipse around town (PHOTOS)

By The Ridgefield Press on August 22, 2017

The photos keep coming in from Monday afternoon’s eclipse viewing.

Of course, the celebration wasn’t contained to just Ballard Park and Founders Hall.

Residents have submitted several shots from around town and The Press has assembled them below as a compliment to its own slideshow of images from the downtown area.

 

Ridgefield SCOR’s Orange Travel U12 boys soccer team took a break from practice to watch the eclipse Monday. Pictured from left to Right: Andrew Pearl, Lino Marrero, Caden Fincham, Coach Kevin Malta, Theo Janzon and Adam Janzon.

Tim Dalton took several eclipse shots over at Veterans Park using a Canon DSLR on a tripod, a 70-200 zoom lens, and a series of neutral density filters on the lens to attenuate the light. Dalton shot the pictures at ISO 100 with a variety of exposure times form 1/100 – 1/2500 and apertures down to f/32 — all to adjust the exposure.

From the left: Alexa Kemmer, Cora Meres, Sophie Kemmer, Ava Malagisi and Max Malagisi on the bike.

