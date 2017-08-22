Bear sighted on Midrocks Road over the weekend

Residents of Midrocks Road spotted a bear on the morning of Sunday, Aug. 20.

Ridgefield Police confirmed that they had responded to a call at 11:38 a.m., and again at 12:35 p.m. in the same area. Captain Jeff Kreitz said that the police department’s procedure for bear sightings is to alert neighboring houses of the animal’s presence, and urge people to steer clear of the animal.

“We’re in a rural area, so this does happen,” Capt. Kreitz said.

He pointed concerned residents to the website for the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, which is tasked with managing the state’s wildlife — including tranquilizing and removing bears if they happen to wander into a heavily populated area.

“In most situations, if left alone and given an avenue for escape, the bear will usually wander back into more secluded areas,” says DEEP’s page on black bears. “Keep dogs under control. Stay away from the bear and advise others to do the same.”