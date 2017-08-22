NAMI Southwest CT, the local organization of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, offers a free support group for families and friends of individuals living with mental illness at Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church in Ridgefield on the second Thursday of every month. The next meeting is Sept. 14.

The group is led by trained facilitators with lived experience. It offers an intimate, understanding environment to share experiences and gain insight from others in similar circumstances. The discussions are confidential.

The group is open to residents of Ridgefield and the surrounding towns. The meeting times are 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the church, 207 Main St.

For information, call Marc at 203-940-2516.