Ridgefield man arrested for truck theft in Wilton

A juvenile male from Ridgefield was arrested with multiple charges Aug. 16 at 5:31 a.m. at Andy Stewart Landscaping Design, 951 Danbury Road, after stealing a truck and going on a rampage.

Police said the 17-year-old was charged with first degree larceny, five counts of third degree burglary, four counts of criminal mischief, engaging police in pursuit, and evading responsibility.

Police said officers went to the scene on a report of a stolen truck from the business owner. Shortly afterwards a motor vehicle crash was reported and one of the vehicles left the scene. An officer observed a vehicle in the area with damage consistent with the recent collision and a pursuit entailed as the driver failed to stop for police. He was brought to rest after spike strips were used. The operator also damaged other items around where the truck had been stored, and entered other vehicles as well.

He was also charged with reckless driving, driving without a license, and failure to grant right of way at a private driveway.

He was released on a promise to appear in court.