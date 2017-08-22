The Ridgefield Press

Believe in Brooke farmer’s market set for Sunday at Bissell’s

By The Ridgefield Press on August 22, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, News, People · 0 Comments

Brooke’s wish of seeing the ocean was realized with a trip to Buccaneer in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Such dreams are realized only through the use of donated airline miles, which can be shared with Make-A-Wish Connecticut through the HAN Network’s Wishes in Flight Campaign.

Brooke Blake.

Since fourth-grader and Ridgefield resident Brooke Blake was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer in 2015, the “Believe in Brooke” campaign has worked to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for her treatment.

To continue the fund-raising effort, a farmer’s market offering local produce will be held at the end of the summer. All proceeds will go toward Brooke and the Blake family.

The event, which is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 27, will run from noon to 4 p.m. in front of Bissell’s Pharmacy, located at 23 Governor Street.

Whip Salon and Bissell Pharmacy will donate 10% of revenue collected Saturday, Aug. 26, to Believe in Brooke.

Vegetable, fruit, and flower donations for the farmer’s market are being accepted on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mulberry Street.

Call or text 203-733-5546 with any questions.

No related posts.

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Bear sighted on Midrocks Road over the weekend Next Post Ridgefielders celebrate solar eclipse around town (PHOTOS)
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress