The solar eclipse viewing party at Ballard Park has created traffic woes in the downtown area Monday, Aug. 21.

As of 1 p.m., the line to get into the park has wrapped around onto Gilbert Street and there are no parking spots available at the library.

Ridgefield Police are reporting Main Street as “gridlocked.”

For more information on traffic, keep checking www.theridgefieldpress.com and The Press’ Twitter feed. For pictures and video, follow the paper’s Instagram account.