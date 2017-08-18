Ridgefield Supply enjoys large turnout for Katz Roadshow

Architect and design professionals hammered away at Ridgefield Supply on Tuesday, Aug. 15, as they gathered for the Katz Roadshow. For the second year in a row, Ridgefield Supply hosted the award-winning hands-on event. This year the construction program focused on continuing education for architects with an AIA Better Building Clinic.

The program is led by Gary Katz and Mike Sloggatt, two carpentry experts, nationally recognized authors and teachers. The Katz Roadshow is an established and unique partnership of leading manufacturers and installation specialists who provide hands-on training clinics for professional and DIYers at lumberyards across America. The goal of the event is to improve your bottom line, hone your skills and increase productivity.

“Continuing education is one of the key elements in business,” said Glen Albee, President of Ridgefield Supply Company. “We are fortunate to be able to host the Katz Roadshow to educate our staff and client partners. Building technology and materials are ever-changing. Katz provides an educational opportunity allowing our employees, architect/design partners and contractor clients to provide construction best practices for our mutual end customer, the homeowner. I want to thank all of those who attended the clinic. Their participation made the event a roaring success and we broke a Katz Roadshow record for most architect attendees.”

This year’s clinic was developed with architects in mind and the AIA Better Building Events are clinics devoted to better building practices — from the job-site to the architect. The day featured courses that cover traditional installation techniques and evolving construction technologies with modern materials. From understanding wood and moisture content to improved weather resistive barriers, these courses incorporate lessons learned the hard way along with leading trends in building science. A networking reception, generously sponsored by Fairfield County Bank, was held in Ridgefield Supply’s new showroom and retail store immediately following the program.