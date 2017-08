After closing for a few days to expand the salon this summer, Whip Salon at 23 Governor Street has reopened to unveil a new look.

The remodeled Whip boasts six station blow dry bar and a new art installation by Ellen S. Gordon in honor of Ridgefield’s Art Walk.

To celebrate the addition, Whip is offering $30 blowouts Mondays through Wednesdays in August.

For more information, visit whipsalon.com or call 203-442-6444.