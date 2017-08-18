Stepping Stones Museum to host solar eclipse festivities

Make Your Own Martian Slime workshop, Sunday, Aug. 20 from 11:15-11:45 a.m.

Making Space Challenge, where children can create their own telescopes, offered every day until Monday, Aug. 21.

The once-in-a-lifetime Great American Eclipse experience, Monday, Aug. 21 from 1:00-5:00 p.m., where amateur astronomers can see what happens when the sun disappears behind the moon. Visitors can

witness the solar eclipse as it is captured

streaming live from our very own sky and

around the continental United States

at the Stepping Stones state-of-the-art Multimedia Gallery

.