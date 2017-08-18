Stepping Stones Museum to host solar eclipse festivities

Stepping Stones Museum for Children in Norwalk will be hosting celestially-themed activities in celebration of the Monday, Aug. 21 solar eclipse, the first to sweep the United States in 100 years. These include:
- Make Your Own Martian Slime workshop, Sunday, Aug. 20 from 11:15-11:45 a.m.
- Planet Marble Painting, Saturday, Aug. 19 from 2:15-2:45 p.m.
- Making Space Challenge, where children can create their own telescopes, offered every day until Monday, Aug. 21.
- The once-in-a-lifetime Great American Eclipse experience, Monday, Aug. 21 from 1:00-5:00 p.m., where amateur astronomers can see what happens when the sun disappears behind the moon. Visitors can witness the solar eclipse as it is captured streaming live from our very own sky and around the continental United States at the Stepping Stones state-of-the-art Multimedia Gallery.
- Eclipse glasses decorating activity for kids, Monday, Aug. 21.
- Our World and Beyond, exploration of astronomy and earth science, Monday, Aug. 21 from 1:30 – 2:00pm.
Here in Connecticut, we will experience 68% coverage of the sun from 1:25 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.
