What was supposed to be two days of one-way alternating traffic at the Route 35 bridge site next week has doubled to four days — Monday, Aug. 21, through Thursday, Aug. 24.

That’s the message Ryan Wodjenski of the state Department of Transportation delivered to the town Friday, Aug. 18.

“Eversource Gas has notified me they will be alternating traffic Monday 8/21/17 through Thursday 8/24/17,” he said in email. “Friday 8/25/17 should only be minor impacts to traffic.”

Work at the site, requiring the alternating traffic, will start at 9 a.m. after the morning commuter rush is over, and is expected to end at 3 p.m. before the afternoon commute starts.

All work is weather permitting.