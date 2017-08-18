The Ridgefield Press

More traffic coming: State plans alternating stops at Route 35 bridge Aug. 21-24

By The Ridgefield Press on August 18, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, Lead News, News, People, Town Government · 0 Comments

What was supposed to be two days of one-way alternating traffic at the Route 35 bridge site next week has doubled to four days — Monday, Aug. 21, through Thursday, Aug. 24.

That’s the message Ryan Wodjenski of the state Department of Transportation delivered to the town Friday, Aug. 18.

“Eversource Gas has notified me they will be alternating traffic Monday 8/21/17 through Thursday 8/24/17,” he said in email. “Friday 8/25/17 should only be minor impacts to traffic.”

Work at the site, requiring the alternating traffic, will start at 9 a.m. after the morning commuter rush is over, and is expected to end at 3 p.m. before the afternoon commute starts.

All work is weather permitting.

Related posts:

  1. Alternating one-way traffic at Route 35 bridge returns later next week

Tags: ,

Previous Post This Week’s Movie Menu: Andrews, Garland, Hackman, Hanks, Pesci, Sellers, Merman & More Next Post Lewis to give Bhutan presentation Aug. 25
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress