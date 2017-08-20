The Ridgefield Library and Founders Hall will both host eclipse viewing events this Monday, Aug. 21.

The library event will feature a number of children’s activities before the event moves to Ballard Park to view the eclipse. The library will provide glasses and instructions on how to view the eclipse safely. The event is free and open to the public, but glasses will be distributed out on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Founders Hall will present a number of events for the eclipse, all hosted by retired physicist and Founders Hall member Vernon Beck.

Founders Hall will not have glasses available but Beck does have a few eclipse-viewing boxes for viewers to share.

Both organizations said that interest in the events was high, judging by the number of phone calls they had received.

The eclipse is expected to start in the early afternoon, and will likely reach its zenith sometime around 2:45 p.m. At the height of the event, about 75% of the sun will be blocked by the moon, leaving a crescent-shaped sun.

Monday’s event will be the first full solar eclipse in the United States in 40 years.