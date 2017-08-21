Recreation Notes: Camp time

Are you looking for a summer camp? Ridgefield Parks & Recreation has an all-sports/tennis/arts & crafts/fun games camp available for children ages three to 12. Camp is held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Justine Butler tennis courts located behind Yanity Gym and is available until August 30. Extended hours and prorating are available upon request. Campers will play capture the flag, soccer, basketball, and kickball. They will also race scooters on the tennis court, get drenched in the sprinklers, and more. Children must be 3 years old by the start date of camp and they must be 100% toilet-trained. Camp is held rain or shine.

Now is the perfect time to get fit. The Recreation Center is offering a free one-week trial of our All-Inclusive Individual or Family Membership. This offer is only available to new members and includes all fitness classes, the Wellness Center, lap swimming, and recreation swimming.

For more information, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call 203-431-2755.