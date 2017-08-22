The Ridgefield Press

Senior Scene: Don’t be a victim of health fraud scams

By Christine Robertson on August 22, 2017 in Columns, Community, People · 0 Comments

Before you become a victim of health fraud scams, make sure to contact the Consumer Complaint Coordinator in your area for a list how to report a problem. To report non-emergency problems with a Food and Drug Administration coordinator, call 1-888-463-6332. For more information on reporting a problem, visit fda.gov/safety/reportaproblem.

To file a complaint about misleading ads for health products with the Federal Trade Commission, call 1-877-382-4357 or visit ftc.gov/complaint.

The FDA defines health fraud as the deceptive promotion, advertising, distribution, or sale of a product represented as being effective to prevent, diagnose, treat, cure or lessen an illness or condition, or provide another beneficial effect on health, but that has not been scientifically proven safe and effective for such purposes.

Avoid health fraud scams

Be Smart — if it sounds too good to be true, it’s probably a scam.

Be Aware — claims such as “miracle cures” or “quick fix” are red flags. Learn to recognize them. Be careful.

Before taking an unproven or little known treatment, talk to a doctor or health care professional, especially when taking prescription drugs.

To learn more about identifying and avoiding health fraud scams, visit fda.gov/healthfraud.

