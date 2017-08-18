Ridgefield student news: Loyola, Ithaca, and Trinity College

The following Ridgefield residents made the dean’s list for the 2017 spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology: Graham Boylan studying computer engineering and Evan Costa studying networking and systems administration.

William Crowley of Ridgefield, a student at the College of the Holy Cross, has been named to the dean’s list for the second semester of the 2016-17 academic year. He is majoring in chemistry.

Nathan B. Gliedman, son of Linda and Chip Gliedman, Ridgefield High School class of 2012, graduated cum laude from Hobart College, May 14, with a major in economics. He was a member of Alpha Xi Chapter of New York. Gliedman will be starting his career in Chicago as an analyst with J.P. Morgan Chase.

The following Ridgefield students have been named to the dean’s list for the 2017 spring semester at Loyola University: Robert Austin, class of 2019; John Dorish, class of 2020; Elisa Jonas, class of 2020; Courtney Kenyon, class of 2017; Christopher Rynne, class of 2019; Robert Smith, class of 2019; Paul Volante, class of 2019.

Jake Madeson of Ridgefield has earned a place on the dean’s list of the Erivan K. Haub School of Business at St. Joseph’s University for the 2017 spring semester.

Grace Marra of Ridgefield, was named to Boston College’s dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester. She is majoring in environmental studies and political science, anticipating graduating in May 2019. She is studying at American University and doing an internship in Washington, D.C., in the fall of 2017.

The following Ridgefield students were named to dean’s list at Clemson University for the spring 2017 semester: Sara Ann Hastings majoring in biological sciences; Olivia T. Lindgren majoring in bioengineering; Amy Claire Lucisano majoring in pre-business; Joseph Harrison Malley majoring in financial management and Clare E. Mellinger majoring in early childhood education.

Brad Davis of Ridgefield received a juris doctor degree from Quinnipiac University School of Law during the graduation ceremony in May.

On May 21, the following Ridgefield residents graduated from Trinity College: Nicole Desrosier earned a bachelor of science degree, cum laude in psychology; John Pavain II earned a bachelor of science degree in economics and mathematics and Henry James Pierandri earned a bachelor of arts in international studies: global studies.

The following Ridgefield students have been named to the Marist College dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester: Nicolas Maglieri, class of 2017, is majoring in digital media; Lindsay Polo, class of 2019, is majoring in business administration and Andrew Ventrella, class of 2019, is majoring in business administration.

Joseph Zimmerman of Ridgefield graduated from the University at Albany with a bachelor of science degree in interdisciplinary/public health. Zimmerman was also inducted into the Mu Delta Chapter of the Order of Omega.

Alexander Ram of Ridgefield graduated from MCPHS University in May with a bachelor of science in premedical and health studies. He was also named to the dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester.

Shelby Coyle of Ridgefield graduated from Hofstra University in May, 2017, earning a master of arts in creative arts therapy.

Two students from Ridgefield have been named to the dean’s list at Ithaca College for the spring 2017 semester: Victoria Ammirato and Samantha Watts.

Margaret Scalzo of Ridgefield, has graduated cum laude on May 21 from Gettysburg College with a major in organization and management studies. Scalzo has also been named to the dean’s honor list for the spring 2017 semester.

Alison Sicinski of Ridgefield, traveled to Central Europe this summer as part of Belmont University’s largest group of student travelers in university history.

Casey Snow of Ridgefield was named to the dean’s list at Bates College for the fall semester ending in April, 2017. Snow, the daughter of Patricia M. Snow, is a 2016 graduate of Ridgefield High School.

Addye Susnick a Ridgefield resident, graduated on June 30 from the University of Cambridge, Cambridge, England with honors. After working this summer with Johns Hopkins Center for talented youth as a teaching assistant, Addye will attend the University of Chicago in the fall for a graduate program in political science.

Katherine Groves of Ridgefield was named to the University of Dallas honor roll for the spring 2017 semester. Groves is majoring in pastoral ministry.

Brooke Barrow of Ridgefield recently graduated from Washington University’s College of Arts & Sciences and was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester.

Enrolled in Washington University’s School of Engineering and Applied Science, Casey MacDonald of Ridgefield was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester.

Brianna Carlson of Ridgefield graduated from LIM College with an associate in applied science degree in fashion merchandising.

Three students from Ridgefield earned the dean’s award for academic excellence for the spring 2017 semester from Colgate University: Alexander Fish, Caroline Murray, and Katelyn Thuss.