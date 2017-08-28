New fall gardening classes that will help you prepare for a great yard in the spring are available through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Fall Bulb Planting and Prep for Spring (Monday, Sept. 25; $31) focuses on planning your spring bloom garden, along with trees, shrubs, perennials and wildflowers that go well with bulbs, before you plant bulbs this fall.

Landscape Garden Design (Wednesdays, Oct. 4 and 11; $49) looks at your landscape as a series of “rooms” with different functions and covers elements of design, color theory, selection and siting of plants, deer, sun, shade, wet and dry areas, best performing plants for our area, screening, soil preparation, digging, dividing, planting, propagation, insects and diseases, maintenance, budgeting, and more.

Classes meet from 7 to 9 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School. Tree ID Walk (Saturday, Oct. 21; 1 to 3 p.m.; $31) is also available. Advance registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.