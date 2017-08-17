The Chamber of Commerce is running a contest to find two students who can best answer: Why are you interested in entrepreneurship and what makes you “Greater Ridgefield’s Next Top Young Entrepreneur?”

To enter the contest, students must send an email response to [email protected]. All entries must be 150 words or less. The student must include his or her name, along with the email address and phone number for the parent or guardian. The contest is for middle and high school students. This contest is free to enter.

The contest winner will receive tuition-free admission to the Chamber’s Young Entrepreneur Academy program this fall, and the second place winner will receive a $250 scholarship.

Everyone who enters the contest will also get their application fee waived.

The deadline for entries is midnight Friday, Sept. 15. The winners of the contest will be notified by Sept. 25.