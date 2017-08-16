Founders Hall: Online registration

Exciting news! You can now find details about upcoming programs, register, and pay for them electronically. Online registration is simple, secure and convenient for you. What’s more, it will significantly streamline the process for staff, and over time, reduce the cost of printing and mailing course books, which will leave more resources for your programs.

You will soon receive either a letter or an email from our online administrator, Community Pass, with information and directions for setting up your account. Once you do, follow the prompts to review the programs, make your choices and submit the form. You can pay electronically (with a small processing fee), or by check or cash. Note that only registrations paid by Tuesday, August 29 will be included in any necessary class lotteries. Registration for 2018 fitness classes will continue to be in-person, and opens at 8 am on October 17.

Online registration, made possible through member donations and grants from the Anne S. Richardson Fund and Ridgefield Woman’s Club, requires an email address. If you have not yet shared yours with us, please do. We will use it only for Founders Hall news, and won’t inundate you with emails. If you don’t use email, or simply want guidance with online registration, visit our computer room August 14 – 28, where volunteers will help. We hope that most of you will register online, but if you prefer, you can continue to register using the form in the fall course book, which is in the mail.