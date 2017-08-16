Harry L. Dodson, Jr., 87 of Merrimack, N.H. died Saturday Aug. 12, at his home.

He was born in Ridgefield on Aug. 26, 1929, a son of the late Harry L. Dodson Sr. and Louise (Goode) Dodson.

Harry was a graduate of Ridgefield High School, and attended classes at Northeastern University.

Dodson worked for over 50 years with the United States Postal Service before his retirement.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a daughter, Sharon Rose Dodson, who died in 1992, and also a brother, Kenneth Dodson, who died in 2016.

Members of his family include his wife of 42 years, Rachel (McDonald) Dodson of Merrimack; six sons, Harry Lee Dodson III of Merrimack; Albert and David Rahming both of Manchester, Andre Rahming of Washington, Maurice Rahming and his wife Alida of Portland, Ore., and Mario Rahming and his wife Jacquelyn of Tampa, Fla.; three daughters, Roxanna Swanson and her husband Timothy of Westford, Mass., Adrienne Caruso and her husband John of Rochester, N.Y., and Rashell Rahming of Merrimack; nine grandchildren, Marcus, David, Benjamin, Isaac, Kristina, Rachel, Sharon, Jade, and Malena; 10 great-grandchildren, a sister in law, Elizabeth “Betty” Dodson of Oxford and several nieces and nephews including Kenneth Dodson Jr. of Danbury, Michael Dodson and his wife Darlene of Oxford and by a niece, Louise Mory and her husband William of New Fairfield.

Calling hours will be held in the Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium, 425 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, N.H. Thursday, Aug. 17, from 9-11 a.m.. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m..

For those who wish, memorial contributions can be made in Harry’s memory to either Home, Health & Hospice, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack NH 03054 or to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO BOX 758516, Topeka, KS 66675