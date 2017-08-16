State schedules four days of alternating traffic on Route 35

Alternating one-way traffic can be expected at the Route 35 bridge repair project by the Fox Hill condominiums from Thursday, Aug. 17, through Tuesday, Aug. 22.

There will be no alternating traffic on the weekend.

Ryan Wodjenski of the state Department of Transportation notified the town on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

He added that Eversource Gas will be performing work at the site causing the delays.

Work at the site, requiring the alternating traffic, will start at 9 a.m. after the morning commuter rush is over, and is expected to end at 3 p.m. before the afternoon commute starts.

All work is weather permitting.