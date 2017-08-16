Ridgefield man arrested for DUI in Wilton

A 41-year-old Ridgefield man was charged with driving under the influence and failure to notify the Department of Motor Vehicles of a change of address Sunday, Aug. 13 at 10:35 p.m. on Danbury Road.

Police said Bogdan Daryda, of Blackberry Lane, Ridgefield, was released on $260 bond with a court date of Monday, Aug. 14.

His blood alcohol level was 0.2596. The legal limit is 0.08.

Police said he was pulled over after a 911 caller reported his vehicle swerving in traffic. He then failed a field sobriety test.